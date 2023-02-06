Tributes pour in after tragic death of twins found lying side by side at house party

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious

Twins Claire and Steve O'Neill who were found dead on Saturday in south Belfast.

Tributes have poured in after Belfast twins Claire and Stevie O’Neill died suddenly in the south of the city.

The pair, who were described as being inseparable, died suddenly on Saturday at a property at Annadale Crescent..

The twins were found dead side-by-side at the property not far from the River Lagan.

Two other men were taken to hospital.

A 37-year-old mother of three, Claire had been living in the area with her five-year-old son.

Her twin brother, Stevie was visiting his sister.

Claire O'Neill

A fitness fanatic, the Ormeau Road father-of-one was planning on taking part in a 56-mile challenge in aid of cancer research.

The kindness and generosity of the siblings were hallmarks of the many tributes paid to them. Childhood friend, Sarah Wilson said the two were selfless, and would be sorely missed.

Said Sarah: “I’m going to miss you Claire, also Stevie, my childhood friend. Two of the kindest people you could meet, would give you their last. May you rest in peace.”

Tributes were also paid by relatives. One told the Sunday World: “The twins were the life and soul of the entire O’Neill family. And Stevie was raising money for cancer.

“Everyone loved the twins, and we all thought the world of them. They were so popular.”

One local resident commented on the pair’s closeness.

“It’s just awful. Claire and Stevie came into the world together and now in death they leave it together.

“You never saw one without the other. They were always very close.”

Katie Deadman, a close friend, said that the pair treated her like a member of their own family as she paid tribute to them on Facebook.

“Both treated me like one of their own. From when their mother brought me into the family,” she wrote.

“Will miss you Steven and Claire. We will still have our night out for you, give your family the strength to get through this.”

Stevie O'Neill

Several emergency vehicles attended the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning, which included fire appliances, three ambulances and five police vehicles. Two men at the property were taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the events, but has been released on bail. They said that the circumstances around the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

“Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two people at a house in the Annadale Crescent area of Belfast on Saturday, 4th February,” said a police spokesman.

“One man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the investigation, and has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“A post mortem has taken place and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time,” the spokesman added.