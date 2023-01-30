Tributes paid to young Mayo woman Lauren Padden (22) killed in tragic crash

"Her presence touched the lives of all who were lucky enough have met her.”

Tributes continue to pour in for a young Mayo woman who was killed in a tragic crash on Friday.

Lauren Padden (22) was driving in Corlough West, Belmullet, when her vehicle left the road and hit a ditch.

Two passengers in their early 20s were injured in the accident.

In a death notice, Lauren is described as the “beloved and adored daughter of Martin and Shelley and cherished sister of Dara and Paddy.”

She will be missed by “her heartbroken family,” including her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and “many, many friends.”

Lauren will lie in repose at the family home in Shanahee on Monday from 3pm until 8pm and on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm.

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm at the Church of the Holy Family, Carne, Belmullet followed by burial afterwards.

Tributes have been paid to the young woman, who was described as a "beautiful” and popular student.

"Lauren showed great kindness when working with others, and had a great energy about her that made others laugh,” one reads. “Suaimhneas síoraí uirthí.”

"We are devastated to hear about Lauren’s passing,” another says. “Thinking of you all at this sad time. We will fondly remember Lauren for the chatty, caring, down to earth beautiful girl she was.”

One adds: “Lauren was such a beautiful person with a beautiful personality. I’ll miss working with her and having the laugh, she will be dearly missed.”

"To the Padden family and friends on the tragic passing of your beautiful daughter Lauren. May God comfort you all at this very sad time. Rest in peace Lauren,” another wrote.

Lauren’s former secondary school describes her as a student with an “infectious smile and endearing personality” who “made the school a better place every day.”

"Her presence touched the lives of all who were lucky enough have met her.

"We also remember in our prayers her many classmates and friends who are heartbroken with this loss. Lauren will be greatly missed by all of us.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”