Tributes paid to young Irishman Anthony Mulhearn (24) struck and killed by train in US

Anthony Mulhearn is originally from Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny

A young Irishman has died in New Jersey in the US after he was struck by a train.

Anthony Mulhearn (24) is originally from Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny.

It is understood he had been staying on a visa in the Spring Lake borough, near the Jersey Shore area. The tragic incident happened on Thursday, December 15.

According to local media, he was identified as the pedestrian “who was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train near the borough train station” last week.

A spokesperson for the train company told the Asbury Park Press that the train had left its Bay Head station at 11.34 pm for Long Branch.

The cause of the incident was not known, the newspaper reported, adding that none of the six people on board the train were injured.

Mullinavat GAA club has paid tribute to the 24-year-old and extended its sympathies to his family.

In a message on social media, it said: “Anthony Mulhearn R.I.P. On behalf of all involved in Mullinavat GAA we wish to offer sincere condolences to both the Mulhearn and Wall families on their sad loss.

“Particularly to Niall and Josie, sincere sympathy to you and family on the sad loss of your son from all in the GAA Club.”

Mr Mulhearn’s funeral notice on RIP.ie said he will be sadly missed by his “heartbroken parents Niall and Josie and brothers Thomas, Pat and Niall”.

The notice read: “We are very saddened to announce the passing of our much-loved son and brother, who died on Thursday, 15th December 2022, aged 24 years suddenly in New Jersey.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.