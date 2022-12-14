Tributes paid to young Irish woman who died after dental treatment in Bali

‘I will remember Niamh for her cheeky Irish sense of humour and sharp wit’

The family of a young Irish woman who died suddenly in Bali where she had travelled to for dental treatment have flown out to retrieve her body.

Niamh Finneran Loader, a West Australian university student who was originally from Ireland, died on December 2 in Bali after what was described as a minor dental operation.

The 25-year-old masters student in international relation is believed to have immigrated to Perth in Australia from Ireland as a child with her family.

It has been reported that she had been due to travel to the United States in January for an internship through the Perth-based Mannkal Economic Education Foundation.

"It is with great shock and sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of Mannkal Scholar Niamh Loader following a medical procedure," the foundation said in a statement.

"We offer our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fellow Mannkal scholars."

Ms Loader's father told The West Australian newspaper his daughter had been in Bali to have minor dental treatment and was "very happy" with the results.

Ms Loader, who was earlier this year awarded UWA's prestigious Kate King legal prize, has been remembered by friends and family as a kind and fun-loving young woman who "brought brightness into everyone's lives".

Niamh was also a regular contributor to politics and affairs magazine The Spectator Australia where Mark Burgess wrote: "I will remember Niamh for her cheeky Irish sense of humour and sharp wit, coupled with a strong intellect, which facilitated enjoyable philosophical discussions."

He continued: "Niamh had a very bright future ahead of her, and she has been taken far too soon. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this difficult time."

Her family members took to social media to pay tribute to Niamh in the wake of the tragic news.

Chloe Loader wrote on Facebook: "Yesterday we lost an incredible woman. I've woken up today and the reality has hit me, hard, that she's really gone. No matter the physical distance between us, we've been so close all these years.

"From swings as kids, to clubbing as young adults, to watching dolphins in Australia, and all the chats in between - I'll always cherish all our special memories together forever."

Eoghan Finneran wrote on social media: "We were all devastated by the sudden loss of our beautiful niece Niamh Finneran. Words can't express our sorrow.

"Taken far too soon, at the age of just 25, from her heartbroken parents and loving brothers Joe, Daniel and Ronan. Heaven is a brighter place this week."

Niamh's parents have flown to Bali to arrange the repatriation of her body and a fundraising page has been set up to help cover the repatriation costs.

The Go Fund Me page reads: "Niamh was taken suddenly from us on the 2nd of December while in Bali, where she was receiving dental treatment. She was a Master’s student at the University of Western Australia and was due to head to the United States in January 2023 as part of the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation.

"Niamh was a wonderful, kind, fun-loving young woman who brought brightness into everyone's lives. The proceeds of this fundraising will go to the family to help cover the costs of the post-mortem and repatriating Niamh back to Australia."

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Bali.

Meanwhile has been reported that an autopsy has since been carried out as Indonesian authorities are said to be investigating the circumstances of her death.