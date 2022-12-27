Tributes paid to Tyrone mum-of-two Imelda Quinn who died after St Stephen’s day horror crash

‘Beautiful girl inside and out God took you far too soon. May you [Rest In Peace] Imelda’

Tributes have been paid to mother-of-two Imelda Quinn who died following a crash on the M1 in Co Tyrone on Monday.

Ms Quinn, who was from the village of Galbally, died following the accident between junction 15 at Dungannon and junction 14 at Tamnamore on the motorway.

A funeral notice for the woman said she was the “deeply loved” wife of Gavin, “most cherished mother” to Nina and Norah, “dearly beloved daughter” of Cormac and Anne, “cherished sister” of Fergal, Angela (Morgan) and Cormac Og and sister in-law of Mari, Colin and Seline.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced later, it confirmed.

Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer sent his condolences to Ms Quinn’s family.

"Absolutely awful news. Poor Imelda. Thoughts and prayers for her family at this desperately sad time,” he wrote on social media.

Family and friends also took to social media to pay tribute to the mum.

Neighbour Leona Morrow wrote: “Devastating news thinking of Gavin, Nina and Norah at this sad time as well as both families. You will be so sorely missed. Thanks for being such a great neighbour and friend.”

Julie Hazelton added: “Devastating news praying for Imelda’s husband, wee girls and her entire family. Such a lovely girl.”

Another person said: “Beautiful girl inside and out God took you far too soon. May you [Rest In Peace] Imelda.”

It has been confirmed by TrafficwatchNI the road between junction 15 and junction 14 has since reopened following the crash.

The tragedy comes following a separate crash in Co Tyrone which saw three killed, including a woman aged in her 80s, a male driver in his 20s and a woman aged in her 50s.

The incident happened shortly before 3.30pm on the Dungannon Road in Cookstown on Monday.

Another female in her 20s and four children were also injured in the collision and are being treated in hospital.