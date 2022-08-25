Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ Noel Murray killed in Offaly farm accident

Tributes are now being paid to the farmer online, who is being remembered as a “true gentleman”.

An elderly man who was found dead on an Offaly farm on Wednesday morning has been named locally as Noel Murray.

Gardaí are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the "fatal workplace accident”, which took place on a farm in Tinamuck, Clara, Co Offaly.

Mr Murray, aged in his 70s. lived in Ferbane in Offaly but was originally from Tinnamuck in Moate, died when the tractor he was driving overturned.

His body was found shortly before 5am and gardaí are probing whether or not the fatal accident happened late on Tuesday night.

The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Tinamuck area between 5pm yesterday, Tuesday 23 August 2022 and 5am this morning, Wednesday 24 August 2022 to contact them.”

Mr Murray will repose at his home this Friday, Aug 26, from 3pm to 8pm, a death notice on RIP.ie says.

His funeral mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane, followed by internment in High Street Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Ann, daughters Olivia and Mary, Mary's partner Jeff, brothers Peter, Tommy, Bill and Johnny, sister Maggie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Noel was predeceased by his infant daughters Christina and Ann Marie, son Noel, mother Kate, sister Mary, brother Jim, uncle John and faithful dog Rover.

One person wrote: “Sympathy to the Murray family on the sad passing of Noel, he was one of life's gentlemen and will be missed around the locality.”

Another said: “Condolences to Ann, Olivia, Mary, on the loss of a great man and listener, a great help to anyone who needed help. Rest in peace Noel, till we meet again.”

While another family penned: “Our deepest sympathy to Ann, Olivia and Mary on the sudden passing of our dear friend Noel.

“We are all shocked and heartbroken to hear of Noel’s passing. We have such fond memories of all the chats over the cups of tea.

"Noel, you were a wonderful listener who was always there to help everyone, you will be so sadly missed, thinking of you Ann, Olivia and Mary at this heart-breaking time.

"Heaven has gained a wonderful angel and I know Noel will be waiting for you with Annmarie and Christina. Rest in heavenly peace Noel.”