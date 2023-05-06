Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ (26) as N3 road tragedy victim is named locally
Locals said Colm Tully “was a true gentleman who always had a smile on his face’’.
Tributes have been paid to a 26-year-old man who lost his life in a County Cavan accident.
Colm Tully died in the collision on Thursday evening on the N3 at New Inns in Co Cavan.
He is the second motorist to die on County Cavan roads in just over a week. Colm Tully who was a native of Cootehill died in the collision that involved a car and a HGV.
Mr Tully was the sole occupant of the car in the crash. Locals said ‘’Colm was a true gentleman who always had a smile on his face’’.
He is survived by his parents Mary and Bernard, sister Eilish and by grandmother Lizzie Tierney (Ranrenagh, Ballyjamesduff), his girlfriend Becca.
No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.
Mr Tully was the second young man in just eight days to lose his life on Cavan roads.
Read more
Motorcyclist Aaron Keenan (22) from Inniskeen lost his life in a single vehicle incident at approximately 8pm on Wednesday evening, April 26, at Cornakill on R165 between Kingscourt and Bailieborough.
He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 at New Inns between 4:30pm and 5:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
