Tributes paid to tragic girl who drowned in Co Cork as she is named locally

Emili has a twin brother and would have turned 8 on Thursday.

An eight-year-old girl who lost her life while swimming at Fountainstown Beach in Co Cork on Tuesday has been named locally as Emili Roman.

Emili’s body was recovered by a member of the public and a volunteer from Crosshaven RNLI, after she was spotted in the ocean.

The two carried the child’s body from the water yesterday evening. Emily was taken to Crosshaven Lifeboat Station.

The Rescue 115 helicopter, Waterford Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station, Port of Cork pilot boat, The Customs Boat, Ballycotton Lifeboat and Mallow Search and Rescue all participated in the search for the girl after the alarm had been raised.

Gardaí, the Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service also attended.

Tragic Emili was a second class pupil at Templebreedy National School.

Bishop Paul Colton, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, said the community was devastated at the death of the youngster. Emili has a twin brother and would have turned 8 on Thursday. Emili also has a sister, Inga.

“The entire school community in our small Church of Ireland school in Crosshaven, Co Cork, together with the local parish and community, are in shock and are utterly devastated at the death of our 2nd class pupil.”

He said they were “heartbroken” for Emili’s family and loved ones.

The Bishop offered his condolences to the family of the child, saying he could not imagine their suffering. “We are all, however, in shock and devastated,” he said.

“On behalf of us all in the Church of Ireland, in general, and in connection with Templebreedy National School and Templebreedy Parish, in particular, I too extend our sincere sympathy to everyone in the Roman family.”

“A tragedy like this is having a traumatic effect also on this small parish school at the start of this new school year, and also the wider community. I am visiting the school this morning and throughout the day.”

Doris Bryan, the school principal, who is also Emili’s class-teacher in second class, described her as “kind, with a bubbly personality”.

"She had a beautiful smile. She was greatly loved by everyone and was very popular with all her friends. She was also very artistic and a gifted young girl.”

She added: “We are doing our best at the moment to make our school a safe space for all our school community to be together and to support each other.” She added that their primary focus was Emili’s family and loved ones.

The tragic girl’s funeral details have been confirmed.

Her funeral will take place this Saturday at 11.30am in Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline with burial afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.