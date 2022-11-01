Tributes paid to teenager Eve O’Callaghan who died in Kerry crash

"She had a beaming smile from when she walked in the front door in the morning, to saying goodbye to me at the school gate every evening”

Tributes have been paid to teenager Eve O’Callaghan (13) who died in a car accident on Saturday afternoon in Kerry.

The second-year Presentation Secondary School Student was a front seat passenger in the single vehicle collision at Derrymore East, Tralee at 5.15pm on October 29.

The male driver, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

The other occupants of the car were uninjured.

Eve is remembered as “the beloved daughter of Donal and Hilary O’Callaghan, she has one sister Jane and a brother, Jack. The family live in Camp, outside Tralee”.

Principal of Presentation Secondary School, Chrissie Kelly, spoke of the school’s great shock and deep sadness when they learned of Eve’s passing and she paid tribute on Monday to the youngster who she described as “an absolute sweetheart”, someone who was “exceptionally kind and caring” and a student who made a huge impression on the school community since she joined in September 2021.

"She had a beaming smile from when she walked in the front door in the morning, to saying goodbye to me at the school gate every evening. She often said our morning prayer over the intercom and silenced everybody with her gentle voice and the meaning she put into the prayer,” said Chrissie.

"She showed excellent school spirit, represented the school with honour on many occasions and was a consistent worker.

"More importantly though, she was exceptionally kind and caring. She was quick to notice when others needed help and generous with her time and talents,” Chrissie added.

The school was opened on Sunday to staff and to Eve’s year group and Chrissie said that this provided everyone with a space to grieve and recount the many stories they had of Eve.

“Eve will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her here in Pres. By her gentle presence, Eve made a great contribution to the spirit of our school.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her mom and dad, Donal and Hilary, her brother and sister Jane and Jack and to her extended family and friends," Chrissie finished

Her funeral will take place at St John’s Parish Church Tralee on Wednesday at 12pm followed by interment in Camp New Cemetery.

Fr Francis Nolan attended the scene of the accident on Saturday. He said that everyone is shocked by the tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” he said.

"It is very sad and everyone is shocked.”

Gardaí are investigating the fatal single vehicle road and have appealed for witnesses.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the main Tralee to Camp road, specifically Derrymore East, between 4:45pm and 5:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.