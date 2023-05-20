Tributes paid to talented sportsman (24) killed in Cavan crash

The collision occurred at approximately 11:55pm on Wednesday evening and involved a single car

Tributes are been paid to a talented sports man who lost his life in a fatal road traffic collision on the R147 Kells to Virginia Road on Thursday.

The collision occurred at approximately 11:55pm on Wednesday evening and involved a single car. The body of a man was removed from the scene and taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

He has been named locally as Joseph ‘Joey’ Stewart (24) from Kells in County Meath.

Paying tribute Gaeil Colmcille GAA said the club ‘’were saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of its former underage players Joseph “Joey” Stewart late on Wednesday night.

"Joey was one of the most naturally talented sportsmen at his age group winning an U16 League with the Club and picked up Individual awards too.

"Joey was also a very accomplished handballer for Kells Handball Club Joey is pictured below picking up an individual award from Beano Hanlon back in 2011. To Joey’s family his mother and father Carmel and John, his brother Shane, sisters Amy and Stacey and his loving girlfriend Leagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.”

Paying tribute Kells Handball Club said ‘’Kells Handball Club were saddened to hear the news of the tragic death of one of our former juvenile players Joseph Stewart on Wednesday.

"‘Joey’ represented Kells and Meath on numerous occasions winning several provincial and national titles throughout his underage career showing great dedication and commitment to the sport. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam’’.

Joey is survived by his mother Carmel, father John, brother Shane, sisters Stacey and Amy, and girlfriend Leagh Bennett. No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have video footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R147 between 11:30pm and 12:15am are asked to make it available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.