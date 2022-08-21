Tributes paid to ‘sweetest’ Armagh boy (5) who passed away following battle with illness
Tributes have been paid to “charming and caring” 5-year-old Co Armagh boy Ben Stevenson, who passed away on Thursday following a battle with illness.
A funeral notice confirmed the young boy had sadly died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.
A service for Ben took place on Saturday at Ardmore Parish Church.
Following the loss of the young boy, many have taken to social media to pay their own tributes to the popular Seagoe Primary School pupil.
Writing on Facebook, Seagoe Parish Church said: “So sorry to learn of the passing of Ben Stevenson. Ben was a wonderful young boy for whom we prayed regularly in Seagoe.
“May God be with his family to comfort them both now and as they journey on without him.”
Fiona Bell added: “Our Ben. The most special little boy. Such a caring, witty, charming, clever boy.
“What an amazing year we shared in Primary 1. You will leave a huge void in the Seagoe family Ben.”
Alicia Lyttle added: “Ben you will be forever in my heart, we had the best year in P1. I will miss you every day, shine bright wee man.”
Anne Friel added: “My heart is broken for wee Ben and his family. Ben the sweetest wee man so funny too.”
A funeral notice said the boy was the “precious son” of Adam and Tracey, “loving brother” of Rebekah and Reuben and “cherished grandson” of Ivor and Jill Stevenson and Elaine and Maurice Turkington.
“Ben will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by the entire family circle,” it added.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder