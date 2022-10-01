Tributes paid to pensioner who loses battle for life after being hit by reversing car

Dolores Nichol ‘’was a lovely lady and a real pleasure to meet’’.

Tributes have been paid to a 77-year-old pensioner who has died after being knocked down two weeks ago.

The woman, who has been named locally as Dolores Nichol from Rahaeendonore near Graiguenamanagh in County Kilkenny, was hit by a reversing car on Main St, Graiguenamanagh town on 14 September.

She was taken to Waterford University hospital for treatment but passed away from her injuries on Thursday night, almost a fortnight after her accident.

The mother of three is survived by her husband Micheal, Children Alex, Micheal and Alanna.

Locals were said to be comforting her heartbroken family and described Mrs Nichol ‘’was a lovely lady and a real pleasure to meet’’.

Paying tribute local councillor Per ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF) sent his ‘’Deepest sympathies to all the Nichol family at this sad time. May Dolores rest in peace’’.

Her funeral takes place son Monday October 3rd after 11am Mass in Graiguenamanagh.

Speaking about the accident local Superintendent Anthony Farrell is appealing for witnesses. He is asking that anyone who was in Graiguenamanagh on the day and saw the incident, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact the station in Thomastown. The station can be contacted on (056) 7754150.