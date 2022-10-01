Tributes paid to pensioner who loses battle for life after being hit by reversing car
Dolores Nichol ‘’was a lovely lady and a real pleasure to meet’’.
Tributes have been paid to a 77-year-old pensioner who has died after being knocked down two weeks ago.
The woman, who has been named locally as Dolores Nichol from Rahaeendonore near Graiguenamanagh in County Kilkenny, was hit by a reversing car on Main St, Graiguenamanagh town on 14 September.
She was taken to Waterford University hospital for treatment but passed away from her injuries on Thursday night, almost a fortnight after her accident.
Read more
The mother of three is survived by her husband Micheal, Children Alex, Micheal and Alanna.
Locals were said to be comforting her heartbroken family and described Mrs Nichol ‘’was a lovely lady and a real pleasure to meet’’.
Paying tribute local councillor Per ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF) sent his ‘’Deepest sympathies to all the Nichol family at this sad time. May Dolores rest in peace’’.
Her funeral takes place son Monday October 3rd after 11am Mass in Graiguenamanagh.
Speaking about the accident local Superintendent Anthony Farrell is appealing for witnesses. He is asking that anyone who was in Graiguenamanagh on the day and saw the incident, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact the station in Thomastown. The station can be contacted on (056) 7754150.
Today's Headlines
heartbreak | Brian Dowling shares moving post after bringing daughter to see his mum’s grave
RIP | Funeral of stabbed Thomas O’Halloran hears he was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
crazy ass | Colin Farrell says he got a kick from a donkey while filming latest movie
fight continues | Vicky Phelan not well enough to make trip to Late Late show to discuss her documentary
serious concerns | Armed gardai ‘monitoring’ Hutch gang members after alert at Jonathan Dowdall’s home
double delight | Mum reveals how miracle conjoined twins were almost killed by Covid weeks after birth
'altercation' | Coroner returns ‘narrative verdict’ into death of Gorey man Philip Doyle
Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
outspoken | Colm Meaney says ‘Mary Lou McDonald can win support of unionists’ ahead of united Ireland event
hard times | Energy giveaways wiped out as October price hikes expected to add more than €600 to household bills