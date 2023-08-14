Tributes paid to motorway crash victim Aidan Farrell as funeral details announced

“Such a talented carpenter, he also did some work for us and was an absolute gentleman to deal with”

Tributes have been pouring in for a “great man” who was killed in a motorway crash in Co Offaly over the weekend.

Aidan Farrell died after being hit by a truck on the M6 in Tullamore at around 4.45am on Saturday morning.

He was taken to the mortuary in Tullamore Hospital after he was fatally injured in the collision.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was uninjured in the incident.

Aidan was predeceased by his mother Angela and will be “sadly missed and fondly remembered” by his father Tony, brothers Damian and Alan, sisters Fiona and Sandra, his partner Natasha, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Aidan will repose at his home in Clonaderig, Ballinahown, this evening, Aug 14, from 6pm to 8pm and again tomorrow evening, Aug 15, from 5pm to 8pm.

A funeral mass will take place at St Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown at 11am on Wednesday morning, followed by interment in Clonmacnoise.

Mourners are remembering the 56-year-old as an “absolute gentleman” as loved ones pay tribute online.

One friend wrote: “Awful sorry to hear of your passing Aidan ,you were a lovely man and loads of memories throughout the years you will be sadly missed by all especially your heartbroken family and partner, may you rest in peace my friend”.

Another said: “To all the Farrell family, we were so sorry to hear of the passing of Aidan. We met Aidan many times through family and friends and he was always so friendly and a mighty character. Such a talented carpenter, he also did some work for us and was an absolute gentleman to deal with. Thinking of you all at this time. May Aidan rest in peace.”

And another pal penned: “RIP Aidan. You have been taken away way too soon in life. You were a very good friend to me and will badly missed by everyone. Always the best craic to be had when Aidan was there. Top carpenter and a top tradesman. Condolences to Tony and all the family”.

A garda spokesperson appealed to any witnesses to the crash to provide information.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to them” a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station."