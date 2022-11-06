Tributes paid to Meath man Vincent Mooney who died in tragic workplace accident

Vincent Mooney died following an accident at his place of employment on Thursday.

Tributes have been pouring in for a Meath man who died in a tragic workplace accident in Cavan on Thursday.

Vincent Mooney (58) died away in the tragic incident at Coolrite refrigeration in Bailieborough.

His death notice reads: “Formerly of Clonagrowna, Carnaross. Tragically due to a work accident. Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Bridget.”

“Sadly, missed by his loving family, heartbroken wife Helen, son Thomas, daughters Michelle, Emma and Jacqueline, brothers Sheamus (Jim) and Tom (Toddy), sister Kathleen (Glynn), aunts Judy and Delilah, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, a wide circle of friends and work colleagues.”

One mourner said: “Deepest sympathies to Helen, Thomas, Michelle, Emma, Jacqueline and the Mooney Family on the tragic passing of Vincy.”

“Vincy was the loveliest man, who had a word, a smile and a joke for everyone, a man highly thought of, who will be deeply missed,” they said, adding: “Thinking of you all over the next few days, weeks and months ahead. May he Rest in Peace.”

Another said he was the “nicest man”, adding: “To Helen, Michelle, Thomas, Emma & Jacqueline we were so sad to hear the devastating news of poor Vincy.

“One of the nicest men I ever had the pleasure to work with, always had time for a bit of craic and advice, he will br sadly missed, we extend our sympathy to the Mooney and McLoughlin families. May Vincy rest in peace.”

He was also fondly remembered as “full of fun”.

“Helen, our sincere and deepest condolences to you and all the family on the sad and tragic passing of Vincy. We will always remember the many laughs we had with you both in the Round Tower on a Saturday night,” one friend wrote.

“Vincy was such a lovely man who was always full of fun,” they added.

“Vincy was a true gent and a pleasure to have known down the years,” another tribute began.

“Thinking of Helen, Michelle and Emma at this sad time. Extended sympathies to the both the McLoughlin and Mooney Families. May Vincy rest in peace.”

Vincent will be reposing at his home on Monday, November 7, from 4pm to 9pm, with removal on Tuesday morning, November 8.

His funeral mass will be held in St. Colmcille's Church, Kells at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery.