Tributes paid to man who died in Offaly motorbike crash as funeral announced

Ciarán Kelly died when his motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle collision at Mullaghatour, Belmont on Sunday

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who lost his life in a road accident tragedy in Co Offaly over the weekend.

Ciarán Kelly, from Banagher, Co. Offaly, died when his motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle collision at Mullaghatour, Belmont on Sunday.

In a notice published on RIP.ie, Ciarán is described as a “dearly loved son of Patrick and his late mother Gabrielle."

It also details how Ciarán will be “sadly missed by his loving sisters Rhona and Eimear, his brother Daragh, sister in law Morvenna, nephews Jamie and Max, his partner Mary, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, work colleagues and his many friends.”

In the condolence section, Ciaran’s friends have paid tribute to the popular Co Offaly man.

One pal wrote: “Fond memories of working with him in BNM. He was a great character, and a pleasure to have known and to have worked with.”

While another writes: “Will miss this gent so much, was a pleasure to call him my friend.

"Gone too soon but never will be forgotten. Rest in peace Ciarán.”

Another friend also paid tribute to Ciaran’s gentle nature, writing: "Sincere sympathy to all of you on the very sad passing of Ciaran, may his gentle soul rest in peace, may God comfort all of you.”

Ciaran’s funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, August 31, at 11am in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.