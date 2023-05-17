Tributes paid to ‘lovely kind woman’ killed in road accident in Co Cork

The family also offered thanks for the ‘kindness and support at this sad time’

Tributes have been paid to a “lovely kind woman” who was the victim of a fatal road traffic collision in Co Cork.

Margaret Lyons (72) died at the scene of the incident involving a lorry on Charleville’s main street at 3.45pm on Monday.

The mother-of-four, from Smiths Road, leaves behind her husband, Seamus, three daughters and a son.

Her notice on RIP.ie reveals that Margaret Lyons (née Moore) of Ardmore, Charleville, Co Cork and late of Garristown, Co Dublin, “passed away as a result of a road traffic accident on Monday, May 15, 2023.”

“Beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of Yvonne, Alison, Damien, Orla and the late baby Adrian, adored grandmother of James, Leah, Sam, Áine, Sarah and Caoimhe,” it adds.

“Dearly missed by her brother Vincent, sisters Geanette and Attracta and the late Aidan and Richard, sons-in-law Gerard and Pat, Yvonne’s partner Stephen, Damien’s partner Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.”

Mary will be reposing in Hawe O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bakers Road, Charleville on Friday evening (May 19th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by prayers.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm in Holy Cross Church, Charleville, will be followed by a service at 3pm in the Shannon Crematorium.

The family also offered thanks for the “kindness and support at this sad time”.

In the condolences section one person has written: “Our deepest sympathy to you Seamus and all the family on the sad passing of Margaret. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Another adds: “Seamus, Orla, Yvonne, Alison, Damien and extended family and friends, my deepest condolences to you all. Words can't express the sadness felt for Margaret's untimely passing. Always a lady with a smile for everyone. May she Rest In Peace.”

One person offered, “deepest sympathy to Seamus and all her family on “the sad passing of a lovely kind woman”.

“Margaret was so good as a bus escort when my son was in Holy (Family) School. She looked after them with such love.”

Margaret who was well-known in the local area, worked for years with The Holy Family School, Cootehill.

Speaking of the tragedy, Chair of Charleville Community Forum, Evelyn O’Keeffe, told The Limerick Leader: “It’s terrible. A lot of people are devastated again today.”

Locals in Charleville have been calling for urgent safety measures to be put in place after the most recent incident in the town that sees in the region of 15,000 vehicles pass through it every day.

In an interview with C103FM’s Cork Today Show, Cllr Ian Doyle offered his condolences to the family of Ms Lyons.

He also extended his sympathy to the loved ones of 82-year-old father of three Pat Galvin, who died in similar circumstances on the same street on April 28.

He told show host Patricia Messinger that the loss of life on the road in recent weeks was tragic. He thanked the emergency services and gardai for their prompt response following both tragedies.

“Could I, on behalf of the people of Charleville, and personally, offer sympathy to the Lyons family on the death of Margaret? And to Pat Galvin’s family. He died on the exact same spot only a fortnight ago also on the Main Street of Charleville.

"I would also like to compliment gardaí and the fire brigade and the first responders, doctors and the witnesses (who helped). It is a traumatic time for them. My heart goes out to everyone and I thank them for their service.”

Cllr Doyle describes traffic as being a “huge problem” in Charleville. “At the North (Committee Meeting of Cork County Council) yesterday morning I had a motion in that traffic-calming measures be improved urgently by Cork County Council on the N20 going through Charleville town.

"We have five pedestrian crossings on the Main Street in Charleville between the Southern and the Northern end. I was calling on Cork County Council to upgrade those pedestrian crossings, to put in table-top ramps on the crossings and reline those crossings.

"That was discussed. Little did I know that two hours later there would be another accident. There is an urgent need for the relief road which is in the current County Development Plan, and indeed the past one, to be put in place.”