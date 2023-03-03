Tributes paid to ‘loved’ hurler Adam Kirwan (22) as funeral details announced

“Adam was committed, honest and loyal to the core - a real gem who always brightened up the bus or dressing room on match day.”

Tributes continue to pour in for a “much loved” young hurler as his funeral details have been announced.

Adam Kirwan (22) was involved in a fatal single vehicle crash in Thurles in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The loss of the talented sportsman has left his local community “in shock”, with tributes pouring in as mourners remember the young hurler.

His funeral will take place on Sunday at 2pm in St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Adam has been described as having “a future full of great promise” by his former secondary school.

"Adam was extremely skillful, so clever and a finisher supreme,” said Mountrath Community School in a touching tribute.

"Whether it was as Goalkeeper, scoring last minute frees, hitting screamers into the top corner or swinging points over his shoulder, he demonstrated his remarkable ability time and again in the Navy and Red of MCS.

"And he always did so with a smile and with his customary easy-going demeanour. Above all else, Adam was committed, honest and loyal to the core - a real gem who always brightened up the bus or dressing room on match day.”

The school said they had been looking forward to welcoming Adam back as a student teacher.

His funeral details were shared alongside a death notice that described Adam as the “loving son of Lourda and Paul, and beloved brother to Marie.”

He will be “sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and sister” as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Tributes have continued to pour in Adam, with one mourner writing: “It was an honour to share the field with Adam the last few months.

"He was a gentleman and a great character. He will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Another said: “Our heartfelt sympathies Lourda, Paul and Marie on the untimely passing of your darling son and brother.

"No words can convey the heartache you're going through at this time , sending love and blessings to you all.”

Others reacted to the “heartbreaking news” with touching notes to his family, friends and teammates.

Trumera GAA club have said that “as a club and community,” they are “heartbroken."

"Adam lit up all our lives on and off the pitch. Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam.”

St Pauls GAA added that the community of Trumera is “in shock” at the news of Adam’s passing.

"A really lovely lad who will be hugely missed by all who played with, coached and knew Adam.” said Mountrath GAA.