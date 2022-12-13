Tributes paid to local Portarlington businessman and dad-of-three after tragic drowning

‘Our thoughts are with his beloved Martina, his cherished boys, his family in Edenderry and many lifelong friends’

Numerous tributes have been paid to a well-known Portarlington businessman and dad-of-three who tragically drowned while on holiday in Gran Canaria in Spain.

Locals were left in shock as it emerged that Shane O’Neill, from Church View in the town, had lost his life in the accident over the weekend.

Shane, who ran a catering business in his company Laois Catering was heavily involved in the Portarlington Lions Club where he served as secretary and PRO.

According to the Laois Nationalist, he also volunteered his time at The Lion’s Diabetic screening stand at the Ploughing championships.

Writing on behalf of Club President Noel Brennan, the Committee and members,

Portarlington Lions Club said on Facebook that it was with “a very sad heart this morning that we offer our deepest condolences to the family of our beloved club member and friend Shane O Neill, on his tragic passing this weekend.

“Shane was a long-time member of the Lions Club, a past Secretary and PRO. He gave years of his time to The Lion's Diabetic screening at the Ploughing championships and made lasting friendships throughout the Lion's community in Ireland. Our thoughts are with his beloved Martina, his cherished boys, his family in Edenderry and many lifelong friends. Our hearts are broken.”

As a mark of respect to their former colleague the club announced that it has ceased it’s Christmas Appeal it had planned in Centra this coming weekend.

His death notice on RIP.ie states that Shane will be sadly missed by his loving wife Martina, family Jack, Cian and Eimhin, father Hugh, mother Trudy, sister Eimear, brother Darragh, parents-in-law Charlie and Louise, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

It adds that the family would like to thank everyone for their help and understanding “at this sad and difficult time”.

The family has asked that family flowers only while donations, if desired should be made to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust at https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/ or to the Portarlington Lions Club.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced later, while people have left numerous messages of sympathy in the condolences section.

“So sorry to hear this tragic news,” one reads. “Sincere condolences to Shanes family and friends. Rest In Peace.”

Another adds: “Sincere sympathy to Martina, Jack, Cian and Eimhin on the untimely death of Shane. He was always a happy and cheerful person and a great neighbour. He will be sadly missed.”

One other person has written: “Thinking of Shanes wife Martina, his 3 sons, his parents and families at this very sad time. Shane you were always smiling, I always enjoyed our chats when we would meet. Rest easy friend and give Martina, boys and your family the strength at this devastating time for them.”