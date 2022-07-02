Tributes paid to ‘kind’ teen who died after being hit by a car in Co Kildare

No amount of words can be used to describe how amazing Alex was’

Tributes have been paid to a “kind” teenager who died after he was hit by a car while out walking near his home in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Alex Helps (17) died on June 30th after he was rushed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown following the tragic accident which occurred on Thursday at around noon.

His heartbroken community have rallied around to pay tribute to Alex and leave condolences with his family.

“So sad to hear of Alex’s passing, and my children are upset too even though they do not know Alex. A community hurts. To Alex’s family and friends: may God ease the unbearable pain. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” one tribute reads.

“No amount of words can be used to describe how amazing Alex was,” another began.

“He [was] such a kind young man. My heart goes out to the Helps family and friends in this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing.”

Many remembered the young man for his work with St. John’s Ambulance in his hometown.

“My deepest condolences to all of Alex’s family and friends. I had the honour and pleasure to know Alex through St Johns Ambulance. He will be deeply missed and remembered always,” wrote one mourner.

“Sending my condolences to your family. I had the pleasure of working alongside Alex in St. John’s Cadet Division in Celbridge. My thoughts are with the whole family,” added another.

A third said: “I had the absolute pleasure of having Alex as one of my best friends and he never once failed to leave a smile on anyone's face.”

“It was an honour to have not only known Alex but to have worked closely alongside him in St. John’s ambulance,” the tribute continued.

“My deepest condolences to Adam, Jo and Graham. Sending all my love and support. Alex will always live on with us. May he rest peacefully.”

Another tribute read: “My deepest condolences to all of Alex's family & friends at this awful time. I had the pleasure of knowing Alex through my work he always had a smile & a chat with me. You will be greatly missed by those who knew you. Rest in peace young man.”

The Celbridge Community School student is remembered by his parents Jo and Graham, his brother Adam, his girlfriend Estimee and his aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, his close circle of wonderful friends and his four-legged pal Pepper.

Alex will be reposing at his home on Sunday from 3 pm to 6 pm ahead of his funeral mass which takes place on Monday at 11 am in St. Patrick’s church, Celbridge.

His burial will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery.