Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ pedestrian killed in Roscommon car accident

Geraldine was an ‘absolute lady and was excellent at her job’’

Tributes are being paid to a pedestrian who was killed in a car accident yesterday in County Roscommon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 10.40 a.m. on Monday, May 15th on the N5 at Tibohine near Ballaghaderreen in County Roscommon.

The pedestrian, has been named as Geraldine Beirne (57) form Tulsk in County Roscommon who was pronounced dead at the scene. Locals said Geraldine was an ‘absolute lady and was excellent at her job’’ where she worked as a senior carer with Home Help service Home Instead in Roscommon for over 34 years.

She was said to be loved by many elderly people in the area. One of her colleagues wrote ‘’Heartbreaking news …she was a lovely, kind and gentle lady. Thinking of her family at this sad time. May her gentle soul rest in peace’’.

The N5 at Tibohine between Ballaghaderreen and Frenchpark was closed to facilitate an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 at Ballaghaderreen between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.