Tributes paid to Kilkenny teacher (24) killed while walking home on motorway

Brendan Fitzpatrick, (24), of Powerswood, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, was struck by “one or more vehicles” travelling north on the motorway near his home in Naas around 4am on Saturday.

A young teacher who tragically died after being struck while walking on the M7 in Co Kildare early on Saturday morning has been remembered as “an absolute gentleman” who was “truly loved by all.”

It’s understood he has been walking to his home when the tragedy occurred.

Former students, teachers, colleagues, friends and family paid tribute to him in condolences offered on Rip.ie, including tributes from his former colleagues and students at St Kevin’s Community College in Dunlavin, Co Wicklow, where he taught.

“The staff and students at St Kevin’s were lucky to have worked with as kind and genuine a man as Brendan. He always had a smile and a friendly word for everyone and always made you feel that little bit better about it your day. A true gentleman. You will be sorely missed Brendan, rest in peace xx,” read one tribute.

“Mr. Fitzpatrick will be dearly missed by myself and all of the students in St. Kevin’s. His classes never failed to makes us smile, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace,” read another.

A flood of tributes accompanied his death notice on the website as well as on other social media platforms along with condolences to Mr Fitzpatrick’s family, including his parents Fiona and Eamon and his sister Eimear.

Members of the Thomastown Paddlers Canoe Club, of which he was a member, also posted tributes to him on its Facebook page.

“All in Thomastown Paddlers are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of club member Brendan Fitzpatrick.

“An absolute gentleman taken far too early. Brendan exuded kindness and determination and he was truly loved by all.

“Brendan was a lovely lad on and off the water. Many fond memories of racing him. So sad to hear this news.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the accident to come forward and are urging anyone who may have stopped at the scene of the accident before emergency services arrived to contact them.

“It is also believed that more than one vehicle may have collided with the male and although a number of drivers have come forward we would appeal for these motorists to contact gardaí,” gardai said in a statement.

“Additionally we are asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the M7 between J11 and J10 in either direction in the hours prior to the collision, to make contact with investigating gardaí.”