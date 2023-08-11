Tributes paid to Kilkenny man who died in deep-sea diving accident in Norway

‘It is very hard to understand or accept that one who was so full of life is now gone’

People have begun leaving tributes and messages of sympathy for the family of Kilkenny man Daniel O'Brien who died following an accident while deep-sea diving in Norway.

The 33-year-old who had reportedly been living in Norway but was originally from Graiguenamanagh, died late on Thursday.

A former member of the Air Corps, he had worked as an aviation engineer and was a highly-experienced water sportsman who had successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

He has been described as a “self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements,” according to one person quoted by the Examiner.

A death notice on RIP.ie published this afternoons states that Daniel O'Brien of St Mullins Road, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, died suddenly following an accident in Norway on Thursday, August 10.

He is survived by his heartbroken parents, Pauline and Fiachra, brothers Tommy and Ciaran, partner Ingvill, grandmother Brigid, Pauline's partner Michael, Fiachra's partner Esther, sister-in-law Amy, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and relations.

It adds that funeral arrangements will be announced later.

People have left messages of condolences to Danny's parents, brothers, partner and all his friends “on such a sad occasion”.

“It is very hard to understand or accept that one who was so full of life is now gone,” one person wrote. “Danny will be missed by many, may he Rest in Peace.

Another said: “Aww we had some great fun on the water with Danny over the years, playing rounders years ago and learning to snow ski, he was a pro within hours. Danny will be sorely missed.may he rest in peace.”

Another added: “I have no words. Heartbroken for you all.”

One person said they were “Very sorry to hear of the death of your son. May God have mercy on his soul.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear this sad news, sincere condolences to all the family RIP Daniel.”