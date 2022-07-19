Tributes paid to Kerry ‘gentleman’ Brendan Teahan who drowned after falling from boat

Brendan Teahan was described as a “Cromane man through and through” following the 53-year-old fisherman’s tragic death

Brendan Teahan was described as a “Cromane man through and through” following the 53-year-old fisherman’s tragic death on Sunday night in the parish he loved so well.

Mr Teahan died after falling from a boat in Cromane Bay, Killorglin. He was well-known and respected locally, as is his wife, Mary B, not least through her involvement in rowing locally and nationally, and some of the most eloquent tributes to her husband have come from the rowing community so dear to their hearts.

The Kerrymanunderstands that Mr Teahan had taken up the buoys following a weekend of rowing events in Cromane, and he was getting things prepared so he could go fishing the following day.

Valentia Coastguard first received a report that someone had come into difficulty into the water at 9.46pm on Sunday, July 17. Valentia lifeboat and Rescue Helicopter 115 were tasked to respond to the incident but were stood down after local boats recovered Mr Teahan from the water.

Valentia Coastguard said there was heavy fog in the area at the time, and The Kerryman understands that this made efforts to recover Mr Teahan more difficult.

Killorglin fire brigade was also tasked to the scene. After being recovered from the water, Mr Teahan was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner, Gardaí told The Kerryman. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Johanna King of Cromane Rowing Club told The Kerryman that Mr Teahan’s death had caused “sadness, disbelief, and shock” within their community.

“Brendan was a Cromane man through and through,” she said. “The draw of the ocean was a temptation that could not be ignored.”

She explained that Brendan began fishing with his father, Johnny, at a time before the best of machinery came into use; brawn was of greater importance back then. His love of the water extended beyond fishing, however.

“In 1992, Brendan put this strength to the test and started his illustrious rowing career, head of the fifth oar in the majestic Emerald Seine Boat,” Johanna said. “This was the year that he and the crew won the coveted Johnny Mahony Trophy under the watchful steer of Monty O Neill.

“Brendan continued to row through the ‘90s and eventually moved into the coxing of crews, a role that was relished not only by himself but also by the crews he taught. [He was] A man that our younger members looked up to and who would hang on every word he said. He made time for everyone in his busy schedule, a grafter and a gentleman of the highest order. No job was too small, and he would never see you stuck.”

She said that Brendan kept all the club’s equipment in top order, and he was always happy to help at regattas, as he did at the weekend.

“1993 was a year of many changes for Brendan,” she added. “He, along with other family members, set up Teahan Partners. And then he entered a different partnership when he met his beautiful wife, Mary B, at a regatta in Dingle, and they have continued to be a united, tenacious, fun-loving, hard-working and devoted couple ever since. Mary B was the ying to Brendan’s yang.”

The Irish Coastal Federation also extended its sympathies to Mary B and all who were close to Mr Teahan.

Local Councillors added to the condolences to Brendan’s family. Fianna Fáil Councillor and Cathaoirleach John Francis Flynn paid tribute to Mr Teahan at the outset of Monday’s Council meeting, while Cllr Flynn’s party colleague Cllr Michael Cahill described Mr Teahan as “one of the most sincere, genuine guys you could meet”.

Cllr Cahill said Mr Teahan’s death has cast a shadow over the seaside community.

“He’d have been very well known in the fishing community and regattas, and he was a great darts thrower as well,” Cllr Cahill said of his friend. “This man was very, very well got.

“He was one of the most sincere, genuine guys you could meet. He was quiet, unassuming, a gentleman, a great husband and neighbour, very hard-working. Everyone liked him.”

Brendan is survived by his wife, Mary B; siblings Joan, Marie, Kathleen and Bernie; relatives; neighbours; and many friends.