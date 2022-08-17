Tributes paid to Irish woman who died after collapsing on charity hike in Scotland

It is understood Laura Marcelin was taking part in the 13-mile circular to and from Poolewe, which lies next to Loch Ewe

A "hardworking" Irish woman who died after collapsing as she took part in a charity hike in Scotland has been remembered as a “'beautiful soul”.

Laura Marcelin, from Kilworth in Cork, tragically passed away as she was completing a 13-mile route as part of the Great Wilderness Challenge on Saturday.

Emergency services, including medical teams, paramedics, Dundonnell Mountain Rescue and the Coastguard all rushed to the scene at Inveran in the Highlands.

PDG Helicopters carried out a successful evacuation plan for more than 200 people still out on three routes after the road into Poolewe, Wester Ross, was closed by police.

Following the devastating news tributes flooded in for the tragic 44-year-old as heartbroken family and friends launched a fundraiser to help bring her home.

One said: "Shocked and shaken to hear this hard-working girl died unexpectedly on a hike in Scotland.

"I worked with Laura in Cork years ago but stayed in touch and had great banter. She always supported me in anything I did.

"Such a beautiful soul always worked so hard for her family. Can’t believe you’re gone hun, you defo got one of the best beds up there, I do believe he only takes the best. Now to get you back home on Irish land. Please donate anything at all to this GoFundMe page. Every bit will help.

"RIP Laura. Fly high now."

Another added: "Rest in peace Laura, love you always” while another mourner wrote: "God rest you Laura, gonna miss u xx"

The annual Great Wilderness Challenge event, which returned following an absence of two years, sees participants complete a 25-mile strenuous route from Dundonnell to Poolewe or less arduous 13 and seven mile and 10km routes.

It is understood Laura was taking part in the 13-mile circular to and from Poolewe, which lies next to Loch Ewe.

A spokesman for the Great Wilderness Challenge committee said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased at this very sad and difficult time.

“Words cannot express our collective sadness on a day which had started with such happiness and goodwill.”

This year, the event was honoured in being selected to be part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The main beneficiary of the event this year is the Highland Hospice but it supports several other charities with people raising funds for their own particular special causes.

Each participant is expected to raise a minimum of £100 and the average sum in recent years has exceeded £300 per person.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has raised almost 20,000 euro to help repatriate her body.

The appeal reads: "Please donate anything at all to this GoFundMe page. Every bit will help."

On the page one person has written: "Shocked to hear of Laura's untimely passing. A fantastic carer to my sister.

"Sincere condolences to her family. She will be missed. Fly high with the angels. Rest in peace."