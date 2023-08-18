Tributes paid to inspirational Co Clare teacher (70) who died in cycling accident

‘He was a lovely, lovely man’

Tributes have been paid to an inspirational teacher who was killed in a road accident in County Clare on Wednesday.

Michael Lorigan (70) was cycling at the time of the incident at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, August 16 on the N67 (Kilkee to Moyasta Road) at Baunmore, Co Clare when his bicycle was in collision with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally from Benvoran, Kilmurry McMahon, Co Clare, Mr Lorigan is understood to have been living in Kilkishen. He is fondly remembered by students and teachers in the Model Primary School in Limerick city where Mr Lorigan taught from the mid-seventies until retirement. Locals said Mr Lorigan was a gentleman and an inspirational teacher and a huge GAA supporter particularly of Shannon Gael’s in Limerick.

Paying tribute to Mr Lorigan the current principal of St Paul’s National School, Dooradoyle in Limerick city John Tuohy said Mr Lorigan was an “inspirational teacher”. “He taught me in fourth class in the Model School. We were his first class after he qualified as a teacher.

“I know Michael a long, long time. He was a lovely, lovely man,” said Mr Tuohy, who has very fond memories of Mr Lorigan introducing the boys to Gaelic football. “He would bring us down to Old Christians in Rathbane and play football after school which was kind of unheard of at the time in the 70s. He had a great love of football,” said Mr Tuohy.

Inside the classroom, the principal said Mr Lorigan was a young, enthusiastic teacher with new teaching methods. “He was a very dedicated, inspirational teacher - from that class alone there were three or four teachers afterwards. Obviously, he inspired us,” said Mr Tuohy.

Mr Lorogan is survived by his wife Dympna and his siblings. His remains will repose at his home in Kilkishenon Saturday, August 19th, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 20th, at 11am at St. Mary’s Church, Kilmurry McMahon followed by burial in the local cemetery afterward.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Ina statement they said "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 in the Baunmore area between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. "Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."