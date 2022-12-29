Tributes paid to Honorary Garda Dillon Joseph Kidney-Quinn on his death at age two

Laois boy Dillon passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 26

Heart-breaking tributes have been paid to Little Blue Heroes Honorary Garda Dillon Joseph Kidney-Quinn who has died unexpectedly at just two years of age.

Laois boy Dillon passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 26.

Laois Offaly gardai and Little Blue Heroes said Dillon, “is and will always be part of the Little Blue Family”.

“Our hearts are saddened to hear that one of our Little Blue Heroes Honorary Garda Dillon Joseph Kidney – Quinn passed away unexpectedly on the 26th December surrounded by his loving family,” they posted.

“We are so proud that Honorary Garda Dillon HG211 is and will always be part of the Little Blue Family. In police work we talk about bravery, honour and courage and Dillon exemplified all of that.”

His death notice on RIP.ie states that “Dillon Joseph Kidney - Quinn of Willow Grove, Mountmellick, Co Laois, aged 2, died unexpectedly on Monday 26th December surrounded by his loving family.

“Sadly missed by his loving parents Ann and Gavin, big brothers Tyler and Daragh, big sister Hannah, grandparents Martin and Marie, Joe and Marion, aunts, uncles and cousins, great grandmother, a wide circle of family and friends.”

In the condolences section, people have left numerous messages of sympathy including one that reads: “Heartfelt condolences to all Dillon’s family on your sad loss another little angel.”

Another adds: “Condolences to Ann and Gavin on Dillons sudden passing.. Thinking of all the Quinn and Kidney Families at this very sad time… Dillon was a beautiful happy little boy.”

One other person has written: “Thoughts are with you all at this heart-breaking time, I saw your little Angel online with Little Blue Heroes as Honorary Garda and saw an amazing little boy with a twinkle in his eye, I am so sorry to hear of your immense loss.

“May he fly high always and watch over you all.”

“So dreadfully sad, such a beautiful little boy, my sincere condolences to Dillon's family, may God give you all the love and support as you grieve your precious child,” another added.

“Heaven has gained a precious little angel. Rest peacefully Dillon, our prayers and thoughts are with your family at this sad time. God give them strength,” said another.

Dillon's Mass of The Angels will take place on Saturday in St Joseph's Church Mountmellick at 10am with burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.