Tributes paid to ‘genuine’ young Kildare man Sean Brogan who died in Croatia fall

It is understood that Sean had been playing the guitar whilst sitting on a rampart wall in Queen Jelena Madijevka Garden before the tragic fall

Tributes are being paid to a young Kildare man who tragically died in an accident while on holiday in Croatia.

20-year-old Sean Brogan, from Tall Trees, Kilteel, Co. Kildare, died in the early hours of Thursday morning after he fell from a wall in Queen Jelena Madijevka Gardens in Zadar, Croatia.

It is understood that he had been playing the guitar whilst sitting on a rampart wall in the historic park before the tragic fall.

Local newspaper, IndexHR, reported that officers from the Zadar police department were called to the scene shortly before 5am on Thursday, where they discovered Sean's body.

An autopsy is being carried out to determine the exact cause of death and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.

Tributes have been pouring in for the talented footballer online, with Rathcoole FC, who Mr Brogan had played with since he was a child, leading the testimonies.

“It is with utter heartbreak that I send this message. Sean was a much-loved member of Rathcoole FC since the age of eight and had stayed with the club throughout to the senior team,” the club said in a Facebook statement.

“Sean was one of our best players but most of all he was a friend and one of the most genuine men we knew.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul his father, who is also a key figure on coaching the senior team, his wife Una and their daughter Jessie on the passing of Sean. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

And the Mayor of Zadar, Mayor Branko Dukic, said that he was “shocked” to hear of the Irishman’s death.

“Thousands of children, adults and elderly people pass through our ramparts every day, and they do so without danger and in complete freedom. Let’s wait for the results and details of the investigation in order to find out why this terrible accident happened.”

When asked about the safety of the ramparts by IndexHR, who noted that a Dutch tourist also died in the area in 2018 after a suspected fall from the structure, Dukic said that they were “under the protection of UNESCO, which is why the procedure for installing protective fences is strictly prescribed.”

Sean is survived by his parents Úna and Paul, sister Jess, and grandmother Lucy.