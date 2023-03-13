Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ Raymond Hanlon killed in late night Louth crash

Raymond ‘Raymie’ Hanlon, from Ballagan, Greenore, died following the single-vehicle collision shortly after 2.30am yesterday.

A Louth man who was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been named locally.

Raymond ‘Raymie’ Hanlon, from Ballagan, Greenore, died following the single-vehicle collision on the R176 in Carlingford shortly after 2.30am yesterday.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda for a post-mortem examination.

Raymond (39) will repose at the family home from 2pm to 11pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His removal to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher will take place on Thursday at 10.30am, arriving for funeral mass at 11am.

A burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A notice on RIP.ie read: said that Raymond is predeceased by his sister Bernadette and will be “sadly missed by his heartbroken parents James and Patricia, daughter Kourtney, partner Deborah, brothers and sisters Seamus, Yvonne, Colin, Róisín, Ronan, Paul, Michael John and Patrick, Kourtney’s mother Caroline, sisters-in-law Sinead, Nicola, Liza and Melissa, brothers-in-law David and Bryan, his nephews, nieces, grandnieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and a wide circle of relatives and friends”.

Tributes are being paid to Raymond online, with many remembering him as “one of life’s gentlemen”.

One person wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP Raymond Hanlon. Sincere condolences to the Hanlon family”.

Another sent his condolences to his “dear” friend’s loved ones.

He wrote: “Our world has lost one of the nicest fellas we’d the pleasure of knowing. Here’s hoping heaven has a John Deere and Snapchat.. rest in peace Raymond”.

A former teacher added: “We are so sorry to hear such sad news. May God give you James, Patricia and family some comfort at this most distressing of times.

“I taught Raymond in the Bush and have such happy memories of his humour and fun-always in great form. Rest in peace Raymond.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the accident on Sunday morning or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.