Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ pensioner (65) who died after fall from e-scooter

Mick Ryan was described as an ‘absolute gentleman’.

Tributes have been paid to a Carlow town native who died after falling off an e-scooter on Wednesday.

It is understood Michael (Mick) Ryan (65) from New Oak estate in Carlow came off a scooter after hitting a bollard on the cycle track at Burrin Manor late on Wednesday night.

His body has been removed to St Luke’s Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attended an incident in which a male aged in his 60s was pronounced deceased at approximately 9:40 pm on Wednesday 8th February 2023 on the Tullow Road in Carlow, Co. Carlow.”

Gardai say a file has now been prepared for the coroner.

Locals described Mr Ryan as an absolute gentleman.

Among those to pay tribute to Mr Ryan was local Fianna Fail Td for Carlow /Kilkenny Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who said ‘’Deepest sympathy on the sad loss of Michael. May he rest in peace’’.

Mr Ryan is survived by his by his six siblings.

His remains will repose at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St in Carlow from 6p.m until 8p.m on Sunday with Prayers at 7.30p.m.

Removal from there on Monday at 9.45a.m to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10a.m. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Last year the Road Safety Authority (RSA) revealed that two people have died and 42 more suffered serious injuries from collisions involving e-scooters since the start of 2020.