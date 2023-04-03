Tributes paid to ‘gentle lady’ (73) who died after Tyrone collision involving lorry

It’s believed Ita Cavanagh was a pedestrian and was struck by a lorry while crossing the street.

A woman who died following a road traffic collision involving a lorry was a “beloved wife” and “loving mother.”

Ita Cavanagh (73) died after being airlifted to hospital following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the William Street area of Cookstown on Thursday, February 9.

It’s believed she was a pedestrian and was struck by a lorry while crossing the street.

According to a death notice, Ms Cavanagh’s funeral took place on Friday in Magherafelt’s The Church of the Assumption with donations in lieu of flowers asked to be sent to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

“Beloved wife of John F, loving mother of Sharon (Harvey) and mother in law of Liam, dear sister of the late Rosaleen,” read the post.

People took to the website to share their tributes and condolences to the pensioner.

"Sincere condolences on the death of your loved one Ita, a gentle lady to her loving husband John ,daughter Sharon and Liam her husband ,and all extended Fox and Cavanagh families at this sad time May she rest in peace,” read one post.

Another post said Ms Cavanagh was a “kind and gentle lady” while she was also said to be “a lovely lady” in a post that continued: “He only picks the best; God and his holy Mother have a special place in heaven for you”.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the William Street area around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 955 of 09/02/23.”

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s has died following a crash in the Fintona area of Co Tyrone on Sunday.

The incident, involving a Vauxhall Vivaro van, happened on the Garvallagh Road at about 3.10pm.