Tributes paid to GAA manager who died after collapsing on pitch before team’s county final

‘A gent with a passion for camogie’

Tributes have been paid to Kildalkey Camogie manager Richie O’Donnell following his sudden passing before his side contested a county final on Sunday.

Mr O’Donnell fell ill suddenly at Clann na nGael GAA grounds on Sunday afternoon shortly before throw-in in the Intermediate County Final between his side Kildalkey, and Trim, and later passed away.

Medical personnel from Kildalkey GAA, Clann na nGael GAA and Trim GAA, as well as nurses in attendance, rushed to Mr O’Donnell’s aid until emergency responders arrived at the Athboy ground.

Mr O’Donnell, who was an Ashbourne clubman, was treated at the ground but unfortunately passed away.

Kildalkey Hurling and Camogie Club said Richie had a “beautiful manner” and made an impact from his very first day with the club.

“When joining us at Kildalkey, you could never have known the impact you made at our first day at the gym. Your knowledge of the game was immense and you were able to communicate it to us with a beautiful manner,” the club said in a tribute.

“We will be forever grateful for your advice, support, encouragement and commitment. One piece of advice you gave us will remain with us forever: ‘At the end of the day, this match will not define you as a person, life goes on, you go out and enjoy it. Win or lose, there’s always the next ball’.

“We would like to thank the nurses on scene, first responders and emergency services who responded promptly and professionally to assist. We are thankful to Meath Camogie County Board, Clann na nGael, Trim and Donaghmore-Ashbourne for their assistance at this difficult time,” the club said.

Kildalkey said their thoughts were with Richie’s wife Caroline, and his daughters Holly and Abi.

Clann na nGael, the club hosting the county final, extended their sympathies to Richie’s family and Kildalkey.

“From what we hear from the Clann na nGael girls who played Meath Camogie under Richie’s management, he was a gent, a man with passion for camogie. We would like to thank the Kildalkey and Trim supporters for their patience, and the stewards, and the first responders for their help,” the club said.