Tributes paid to ‘fabulous young man’ who died after falling from a tractor

Tributes have been paid to a "a fabulous young man” who died after he fell from a tractor in Co Galway last week.

The incident occurred at around 7.40pm on August 30th when the 16-year-old fell from a tractor near Sylane in Tuam.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries.

He passed away during the early hours of Wednesday morning September 6th.

He has been named locally as Adam Higgins from Beaghmore, Caherlistrane, Galway. Adam was a fifth-year student at St Jarlath’s College in Tuam in County Galway.

In a moving message the school said: “It is with great sadness and regret that we have learned of the passing of our 5th year student Adam Higgins, RIP.

"As a school community we are deeply upset at this tragic loss of Adam and our thoughts and prayers are with Adam, his family and friends. Adam will be sorely missed by everyone at the college’’.

His local football club St Patrick’s in Caherlistrane said: “Our deepest condolences to Sarah, Donall, Shane, Johnny & Sheila and all in our community heartbroken by the tragic loss of Adam.”

While councillor Donagh Killilea (FF) said ‘’My deepest sympathy to Sarah and the extended families and friends on the sad passing of Adam. You are all in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.

"May he rest in peace’’. Adam is the 129th person to die on Irish roads this year.

He is survived by his mother Sarah, dad Donall Burke, Sarah’s husband Shane and extended family.

His remains will repose at Carey’s Funeral Home, Headford on Saturday September 9th from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Removal from his home on Sunday September 10th to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph Caherlistrane (H91 E4X6), for requiem Mass at 1 o’clock. Funeral afterwards in Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, especially those who may have video footage. Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda station 093 70840, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.