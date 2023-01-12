Tributes paid to Dublin woman killed while walking her dog in the US

Tributes have poured in for beloved mum Veronica ‘Ve’ Miller (60), who ran marathons and regularly fostered dogs

A Dublin woman who was killed while walking her dog in the US state of Georgia has been described as "the glue” that kept her community together.

Veronica ‘Ve’ Miller (60) was walking her dog in her local Cobb County over the weekend when she was struck and killed in a shock car crash.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved mum, who ran marathons and regularly fostered dogs.

According to local news reports, Veronica was crossing the road when the tragic accident occurred – her dog survived uninjured.

“She was their glue. She was a glue for a lot of people,” a friend told local news channel WSBTV.

“It’s probably one of the hardest losses I’ve ever had.”

Veronica is described as adoring dogs, often fostering and rescuing them from Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta.

The Dublin woman is missed by her husband Kevin of almost 30 years, her daughter Lacey, siblings Larry and Brenda as well as her nephews, nieces, cousins and aunts.

Tributes continue to pour in for the mum, with mourners saying they are “heartbroken” for her husband and daughter.

"She was the total package of everything a person strives to be,” one said.

Another wrote: "Veronica was a dear dear person and words of sympathy cannot express the pain that we are all feeling for her loss to family and friends.”

"She was a true blue beautiful person and the sudden Loss is surely unbearable for you all,” another said.

Veronica is described in her tributes as lighting up the rooms she walked into.

One said: "My heart goes out to all the Millers and all the Butlers and anyone who was blessed to know Veronica.”

"Her hug was continuous and that big smile was so warm, so warm it has stayed in my memory,” another wrote.

Her funeral is set to take place today, Thursday January 12.