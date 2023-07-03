Tributes paid to Dublin Leaving Cert classmates after deaths on Greek island

The two students are understood to had travelled to Ios with friends late last week.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, former students of St Michael’s College in Dublin arrived on the island with friends last week. Photo: Getty images

Two Irish Leaving Cert students on a post-exams holidays in Greece with friends have died in what their school described as a “devastating loss”.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, former students of St Michael’s College in Dublin, died on the Greek island of Ios at the weekend.

Their former school yesterday confirmed the two deaths, saying it was “a day of immense sadness”.

Mr O’Donnell (18) is understood to have gone missing on Friday. His body was later found by a cliff.

Just hours after his death was confirmed yesterday, the tragedy was compounded when news emerged of the death of his classmate, Mr Wall.

St Michael’s College paid tribute to its two former students and said its thoughts were with the young men’s friends “who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours”.

In a statement, the school said: “We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O’Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023.

“Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team. He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours and a great brother to Rory (transition year).

“Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

The school added that it sympathised with the young man’s family and friends at an “extremely difficult time”.

It said students were being helped by support services within the school.

Just hours later, news emerged from Ios of the death of Mr Wall.

“On a day of immense sadness for the school, we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall,” said the school.

“Max was a constant source of positivity, encouragement and fun for all of those around him. He was extremely popular with staff and students alike, and a fantastic supporter of our teams during the various cup campaigns (as well as a great brother to past pupil Charlie).

“Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and with his friends who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours.

“Our school staff are available to speak with and assist any students who would like to connect over the coming days and weeks.”

Leinster Rugby offered its sympathies to the families of the two young men.

“The wider Leinster Rugby family and the @OLSCRugby is in shock as we deal with the information coming home today,” it tweeted yesterday afternoon.

“Thoughts with the families and friends of the young men gone far too soon. Look after each other and hold your loved ones that little bit tighter.”

It is understood a large number of Leaving Cert students had travelled to Ios to celebrate the end of their exams, with many arriving there last Thursday and Friday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of both tragedies and was providing consular assistance.