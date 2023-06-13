Tributes paid to Cork teacher who died in Thailand balcony fall

“Colm was always a gentleman.”

Tributes have been flowing in for a Cork teacher who lost his life in a balcony fall last week in Thailand.

Colm McCarthy, a resident of Lissadell, Douglas, Cork, passed away on June 9, 2023, in Thailand.

Paying tribute, Douglas Hall AFC said : “We all have wonderful memories of Colm playing a large part in successful Hall schoolboy and youth teams. We are thinking of you at this difficult time. RIP Colm.”

Mr McCarthy was an English language teacher at the International Pioneers International School Phutthamonthon on Sai 3 Road in Bangkok, it has been reported.

International Pioneers School

Locals at the 24-story Fuse Sense Condominium complex, where he is reported to have moved in about a year ago, said that he had a pleasing and smiling disposition while being able to communicate fluently and effortlessly in Thai.

A message today for Colm on RIP.ie said that he was a ‘loving father to Finnian and a devoted husband to Wineta. He was the cherished son of Michael and Catherine and a dear brother to Eimear.

‘His family, including brother-in-law Mark Harrington, nephews Michael and Cillian, niece Shona, and friends Tony, aunts, uncles, and other relatives mourn his sudden passing.

Douglas crest

‘A traditional Irish phrase, “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam” expresses the family’s sorrow and means “May his soul be at God’s right hand.” Colm’s family and loved ones will dearly miss him.

‘In summary, Colm McCarthy passed away unexpectedly while traveling in Thailand. He was a loving father, husband, son, and brother, leaving behind relatives and friends who are deeply saddened by his loss.’

Further messages on RIP.ie said: “My sincerest condolences to the McCarthy family. Colm was always a gentleman. Great memories growing up in Lissadell. May he rest in peace.”

Another wrote: “We're so terribly sorry for your loss and thinking of you all during these heart-breaking times. Rest in peace Colm.”

“So very sorry to you all on the tragic passing of your brother, Dad and son. You are all in our thoughts and we are here for you during this very difficult time. R.I.P Colm x.”

As part of an investigation into the teacher’s death, Thai police are reportedly reviewing all the CCTV footage in the building where Colm died whilst interviewing witnesses and the last people Mr McCarthy spoke with before his tragic death.