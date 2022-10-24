Tributes paid to Cork GAA star and ‘wonderful teacher’ Padraigh Griffin

Padraigh will be “lovingly missed” by his wife Debbie, sons Jack and Alex, brother Mark and his partner Lorna, nephew Ewan and niece Mia, mother-in-law Helen, extended family, relatives, colleagues, and friends.

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of Cork GAA star Padraigh Griffin.

Clonakilty GAA Club confirmed the tragic news in a social media post on Sunday, where they remembered Padraigh as a “club hero” who was one of the best players to ever represent the green and red side.

Chairperson Ger McCarthy said: “It's with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we learnt last evening of the passing of our great club hero Padraigh Griffin RIP.

“He was probably the best player to have worn the green and red in recent times, contributed so much to the club during his entire playing career and truly was a club legend.

“To Debbie, Jack and Alex, we extend our sincere sympathies. Our condolences also to Mark, the extended Griffin, Hurley and O'Donovan families and in particular to Helen.

“A guard of honour will be arranged and those participating are asked to wear club colours. Full details to follow. May Padraigh's gentle soul rest In eternal peace.”

Padraigh will be “lovingly missed” by his wife Debbie, sons Jack and Alex, brother Mark and his partner Lorna, nephew Ewan and niece Mia, mother-in-law Helen, extended family, relatives, colleagues, and friends.

Tributes have been pouring in for the "amazing” secondary school teacher online, with many extending their condolences to Padraigh’s family and remembering him as a “wonderful man”.

One friend said: “My sincere condolences to Debbie, Jack, Alex and Mark on the sad passing of Padraigh.

“Padraigh was a class act in every way. From national school right through his life he was an outstanding sports person and a genuinely nice guy.

“Whatever sport he played (and he played a lot) he was one of the best if not the best. Fiercely determined but always gracious. He dragged us over the line single handily in many matches growing up and who will ever forget that moment in Bandon in 96.

“He’s gone too soon but will not be forgotten. Rest in peace now Griff.”

A past pupil wrote: “I had the privilege to have you as my business teacher, you were a wonderful teacher and a very kind person.

“You had a very positive input in my life. For this I will be forever grateful. So sad to hear of your passing, my prayers are with your wife, children and extended family.”

Another student said: “Mr Griffin was my favourite teacher. I had the privilege of learning from him for the six years in school. Being able to be part of the mini company led by Mr. Griffin was a life-changing experience for me.

“He was always kind, so witty and a true advocate for his students. My sincerest condolences to his entire family.”

And a childhood pal left a sweet message that read: “Padraigh will rightly be remembered as one of the best footballers ever to play for Clon. So talented and determined. He loved all sports, having one of the first American footballs in Clon in the 1980s.

“Remembering him in his younger days playing soccer on the green in Tawnies Crescent… Beyond sport, an incredibly nice and decent friend. Sincere condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.”