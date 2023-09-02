Tributes paid to Ciarán Briody (23) who died after being hit by bus in Dublin

Ciaran was remembered as “very likeable and reliable” by members of Ratoath GAA where he played hurling until minor level.

Tributes have been paid to the young Meath man who was tragically killed when he was struck by a bus in Dublin city centre on Thursday night.

Ciarán Briody died after the collision at Busaras at 11.30pm.

The 23-year-old from Dunshaughlin was remembered as “very likeable and reliable” by members of Ratoath GAA where he played hurling until minor level.

Speaking from the club, his former hurling mentor Paul McCann said: "Ciarán played hurling with the club until minor level as our goalkeeper. He also represented Meath at juvenile level.

"He was a very likeable and reliable young lad. His old teams and mentors are very shocked and saddened to hear of his death. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ciarán's family at this time."

Chairperson of the club Oliver Byrne added: "Ratoath GAA and the greater community were shocked and saddened to learn of Ciarán's death.

"He was a valued member of this club when he played here and hugely popular with all he came across. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family, former team mates and friends."

Ciarán formerly attended Rathbeggan NS and lived near the well-known County Club venue, outside the village of Dunshaughlin.

It's understood he was also a former student of Castleknock College. It's believed he was working with KPMG Financial services

It is reported that gardaí have obtained CCTV footage from close to the scene which shows the young man walking down the street, moments before he crossed the road and was hit by the bus which is understood to have been turning a corner at the time.

Local Cllr Gerry O'Connor also extended his condolences and said the shock and sadness was palpable in the village on Saturday morning

"The reality of the death of such a young man, full of life, is really hitting home to everyone in the village now. It's so sad that someone so young and so popular was killed in tragic circumstances and I offer my thoughts and prayers to the family at this time,” he said.