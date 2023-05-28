Tributes paid to brave Ava Barry (13) who inspired the nation

Ava, who suffered from Dravet Syndrome, died on Friday evening in a Cork hospital surrounded by her devoted family

Tributes have been paid to a little girl whose brave battle for health caught the public imagination and put the debate over medical cannabis use on the national agenda.

Ava Barry (13), who suffered from Dravet Syndrome, died on Friday evening in a Cork hospital surrounded by her devoted family.

She had been hospitalised after a recent illness - and desperate efforts by doctors to stabilise her condition failed.

When traditional medicines failed to control the epileptic seizures that are the frightening hallmark of Dravet Syndrome, her parents Vera and Paul turned over six years ago to medicinal cannabis oil as a last resort.

Her mother, Vera Twomey, made national headlines as she campaigned for people facing rare illnesses to have easier access to medicinal cannabis.

Ms Twomey walked from her Aghabullogue home in Cork to the Dáil, and even wrote a book aimed at highlighting the plight of people battling rare medical conditions.

Ava's condition was so serious that her seizures left her at risk of cardiac arrest - and she was once left in an eight day coma after a bout of seizures.

In 2017, the then Health Minister Simon Harris granted a licence for the use of medicinal cannabis by Ava.

Gino Kelly TD, who campaigned to help Ava and her family, paid tribute to the little girl and her family.

"Ava's story caught the imagination and empathy of a country who willed her mother Vera on," he said.

"Her life and battle would eventually change the law."

The IACM Patient Council said it was devastating to hear of Ava's death.

"Heartbreaking news that Ava Barry died - our thoughts go to Vera and all the family. Vera's love really did move mountains, not only for Ava but all patients seeking legal access to medical cannabis. Ava will always be remembered."

The MedCan Family Foundation - which works to help people access cannabis-derived medications - said it was heartbreaking news.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Vera, her family and friends with the passing of Ava who was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome. Such devastating and sad news which will be felt across the community."

Vera gave numerous media interviews over a three year period in which she said that she was desperate to gain access to THC to prevent her daughter’s severe epilepsy attacks.

She also assisted other parents who were in similar positions to her.

She wrote a book called 'For Ava' in 2019 in which she told of the struggles that her family experienced when her daughter was seriously ill.

Vera said that they ran out of options to treat Dravet Syndrome and that: “There was nothing there but Google” as they desperately searched for a solution to Ava's increasingly severe condition.

Prior to obtaining medicinal cannabis, Ava was suffering up to 23 seizures in a 26 hour period.

Vera previously said that seizures were “terrifying experiences” as she never knew if her daughter would come out of one intact.

The fear was that Ava would end up brain damaged or dead.

Ambulance service call outs became so frequent for Ava that paramedics did not need to ask for her address.

Vera previously stated that her life prior to obtaining medicinal cannabis for Ava was one of constant stress, pain and anxiety.

"Every waking moment was consumed by it. I operated under constant fear and tension waiting for the next seizure. It was coming though you never knew when -- but as sure as day it was coming," she said.

"Ava was having several seizures almost every day, with over twenty on a bad day. They may have varied in extent and severity, but each one was an agonising experience, full of pain and terror."

In May 2017, Vera went to Spain to get a prescription from a consultant for medicinal cannabis for Ava.

Customs officials confiscated the THC cannabis oil from Ms Twomey after questioning her for an hour after she got off a flight from Barcelona.

She went to live in The Hague in the Netherlands in the latter half of 2017 where she again received a prescription of the drug for her daughter.

At the time Ms Twomey said that it was a relief to finally gain consistent access to the medication even if she had to go overseas.

“It is freedom for us. We have a medicine that works. We can speak openly and honestly about Ava having the THC form of cannabis. We don’t have to hide in the shadows."

"THC has saved Ava’s life and changed her life and is the most humane form of medication."

Vera admitted that she felt a personal responsibility to help other people in similar situations.

“It doesn’t matter if you are the first, second or the 23rd person to get medicinal cannabis. It is your duty to share some of your success and how it is achieved."

Vera won a Cork Person of the Month award in 2018 for her campaign and was asked to speak in the House of Commons in London the following year about the benefits of alternative medicine in treating conditions such as severe epilepsy.

Funeral arrangements for Ava will be announced shortly.

Ava is survived by her parents Vera and Paul and her siblings Michael, Sophia and Elvera Mae.