Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ Dublin boy (12) who died days after making Confirmation

His heartbroken family have asked mourners attending his funeral on Monday to wear bright coloured clothes in his honour.

Tributes have flowed in for a tragic 12-year-old Dublin boy who died just days after making his Confirmation.

Mourners have shared condolences on Patrick McDonagh’s RIP.ie page to express their sadness at the loss of the boy described as a “beautiful young angel”.

The notice states that the death has occurred of Patrick McDonagh of Finglas West, Dublin, “tragically at home”.

“Patrick aged just 12yrs, will be very sadly missed by his heart broken family,” it reads.

“Mammy Michelle, daddy Patrick, sisters Leona, and Rebecca, brothers Dylan, Sean and Jordan, grandad Bernard, grandmummy Kathleen, aunties, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and his best friend Cameron.

"Patrick made his Confirmation last Wednesday and took the name Michael. Fly high my boy.”

A wake will be held at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Main Street, Finglas on Saturday, June 18 from 2pm to 5pm.

Removal will take place on Monday morning to St Canice’s Church Finglas Village for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Numerous heartfelt messages of support have been pouring in for young Patrick’s family.

A Ballymun woman has written: “RIP Patrick. May you give your mummy and daddy the strength to get through this heartbreaking time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

“May beautiful Patrick fly high. Deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him,” another Dublin mother has added.

One person said it was “Heartbreaking to see Patrick from birth to confirmation. I have seen the love his mammy and daddy has given him all through the years, he was loved beyond belief, may the memories of this life carry his family through their grief. Will pray for you all.”

St Brigid’s Senior School offered “Sincere condolences to you all on the devastating loss of Patrick. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May Patrick rest in peace.”

“Sleep tight with the angels beautiful boy,” another has added, while another reads: “Sincere condolences to all the family and friends. A beautiful young angel. Patrick gone too soon, my thoughts on with his family at this sad time, fly high.”

“The staff, pupils and the whole community of St. Brigid’s Senior Girls’ are deeply saddened at the news of Patrick’s death,” another messages reads.

St Fergal’s BNS added: “Sincere condolences to you all on the devastating loss of Patrick. We will never forget Patrick at school. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May Patrick rest in peace.”