Tributes paid to Ava Barry, daughter of campaigner Vera Twomey, who has died age 13

Tributes have been paid to Ava Barry, the young girl with a rare form of epilepsy, who has died age 13.

Ava’s mother Vera Twomey had campaigned fiercely to have her granted a medicinal cannabis licence to treat her daughter.

Ava suffered from severe and prolonged seizures through out her life, after she was diagnosed Dravet’s syndrome when she was a baby.

Her mother managed to obtain the medicinal marijuana licence from then-Health Minister Simon Harris in 2017, after years of campaigning

Ava died last night peacefully at Cork University Hospital surrounded by family.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny – who was heavily involved in Vera’s Twomey’s campaign – paid tribute to Ava this evening, saying that her mother’s campaign had led to better access to medicinal cannabis for children in need.

“It’s a very, very sad time for the family and the many people that supported Vera and Ava to get access to medicinal cannabis,” he said.

“Obviously Vera’s family had to go through a long, long, long process to get access for Ava. But that process had made it easier for other families to get access.

Kenny said that access to medicinal cannabis had provided great relief to Ava in the time that she had it. He said that Twomey’s campaign had garnered huge public support.

“When Vera went walking from Cork to the Dáil that was followed by hundreds of thousands of people,” he said.

“The amount of goodwill that was shown by the Irish people was unbelievable. That eventually did change the law in Ireland, in terms of access.

Ms Twomey who is from Aghabullogue, Co Cork had walked from Cork to Leinster House in Dublin on two occasions in a bid to highlight the plight of her young daughter.

Ms Twomey published a book called 'For Ava' in 2019 in which she told of the struggles that her family experienced when her daughter was seriously ill.

She was asked to speak in the House of Commons in London in 2019 about the benefits of the alternative medicine in treating conditions such as severe epilepsy.