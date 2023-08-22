Tributes paid as Wexford teen (14) dies after tragic drowning accident at home

Fourteen-year-old Alex Saunders was reportedly found unresponsive in some class of pool in the garden of his home in Cromwellsfort

A Wexford teenager has sadly passed away following a tragic accident at his home in Wexford town last week.

A huge multi-agency response followed with emergency vehicles speeding to the scene. National Ambulance Service personnel worked on the St Peter’s College student at the scene before he was rushed to Wexford General Hospital, complete with a garda escort.

The teenager was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for further treatment, however, he tragically passed away on Sunday night surrounded by his heartbroken family.

Gardaí attending the scene said that the matter was being treated as a “tragic accident” and an autopsy will be required to determine a cause of death. It’s still unclear exactly how the shocking incident unfolded.

Friends and neighbours of the Saunders family were deeply saddened by the news and the thoughts and prayers of the entire community were directed at Alex’s bereft parents Patience and John.

Patience is well-known through her role as the Chairperson of The Collective Sensory Group in Wexford and everyone within the organisation was devastated for her. Fellow board member and local councillor George Lawlor struggled to make sense of a tragic loss.

"I’m just really shocked at the sudden passing of Alex,” he said. “To lose a young life in a tragic accident like this is just devastating. By all accounts, Alex was a popular young lad and his parents Patience and John are well-known in the local community.

"Patience has played a huge part in the board of the Collective Sensory Group and has been the Chairperson for the last year. The thoughts of everyone involved are with Patience, John and the entire family on such a tragic loss.”