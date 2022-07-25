Tributes paid as victims of Limerick crash named as Mayo footballer’s brother and fitness coach

Three people have died following separate incidents overnight

A man and a woman killed in a horror crash in Co Limerick have been named locally as Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan, both from Co Mayo.

The pair, both in their 30s, lost their lives when the car they were in collided with a van on the N21 between Adare and Patrickswell at around 9:25pm on Sunday.

Brian, from Ballinrobe, is the older brother of Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin, and had just returned from the US in recent times, where he had lived for years.

Oisín Mullin and his brother Jarlath were in Chicago playing for John McBride’s GAA Club this summer and are returning home today.

Sharon Ryan, from Carras, Co Mayo, was well known in north Galway as a strength and conditioning coach for numerous sporting clubs including Tuam/Cortoon and Kilkerrin/Clonberne and was a personal fitness coach through her own company, Phoenix Fitness.

Cllr Michael Burke said there is a sense of shock and stunned silence over the locality since news of the deaths reached Ballinrobe and the wider community this morning.

“It’s just horrendous. It’s the worst nightmare for any community or for any family.

"Words just can’t explain it. My sympathies go to both families involved and to their wider community of friends.

“What was supposed to be a great day of the celebration of football - with Brian’s family such keen lovers of the game - then for this to occur and it brings it all crashing down to earth and brings such sadness to two wonderful families.

“There’s just a stunned silence on everybody here today,” Cllr Burke told Independent.ie.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Both Brian and Sharon were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and a baby boy, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but are believed to be uninjured.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

A man in his 40s also died following a road traffic collision on Achill Island on Monday morning.

Gardaí in Westport are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision at Dooagh in Keel, Achill, Co Mayo, which occurred at around 3:15am.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to Mayo University Hospital.

There were no other injuries reported, gardaí said.

The scene is currently preserved for Forensic Collision Investigators and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.