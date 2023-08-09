Tributes paid as girl (8) who died in Antrim crash named

Scarlett Rosborough (8) from the Larne area – who was due to celebrate her ninth birthday next month

Police in Carrickfergus have closed High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway. Pacemaker Press

Tributes have been paid to an eight-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car in Co Antrim.

A boy, understood to be five years old, has also been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast.

His injuries are understood not to be life-threatening after the collision in Carrickfergus.

Scarlett Rosborough (8) from the Larne area – who was due to celebrate her ninth birthday next month – sadly passed away at the scene in the High Street area.

It’s understood they were part of a summer scheme group making their way to Carrickfergus Castle when the incident happened in the town centre on Wednesday morning.

The air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Sergeant Green said: “We received a report at approximately 11.40am of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance but sadly Scarlett passed away at the scene.

“A second child, was also injured during the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 684 of 09/08/23."

Larne Community Care Centre have announced they will be closed for the rest of the week as a mark of respect to the Rosborough family.

"All at LCCC wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the children involved in todays accident,” they said.

"Our thoughts are with all involved and we will continue to provide ongoing support to anyone who has been impacted.”

Larne Community Development Project said they were “saddened” by the accident.

"Our thoughts and sympathy go out to the family of young Scarlett Rossborough at this devastating time for them,” they said.

“We also send our best wishes to the family of the other young boy injured and wish him the speediest of recoveries.”

The Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band offered their “deepest sympathies to the family.

"It is with a heavy heart that the officers and members of Constable Anderson Memorial send their deepest sympathies to the family of local Larne girl Scarlett who tragically lost her life earlier today in an accident in Carrickfergus,” they said.

“We also extend our well wishes to another local Larne family whose young boy was also involved in the accident and is recovering in hospital.

"We cannot imagine what you are all going though at this tragic time. You are all very much in our thoughts and prayers.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Gerardine Mulvenna said Scarlett’s death had “plunged the Borough into mourning”.

"I am praying for Scarlett’s family, and for the second youngster who was injured in the same incident to make a full recovery,” she said.

“At times like these, there are no words that can adequately reflect the huge sense of loss and pain being felt by loved ones.

"The people of this borough will hold them and all of those involved close to our hearts in the days, weeks and months ahead.

“My thoughts are also with our emergency services who responded to this incident and I thank them for their efforts in extremely upsetting circumstances.”

East Antrim MLA John Stewart said local residents are “numb with grief”.

"It happened in the most public of places and it is absolutely heart-breaking,” he said.

"As a parent my heart goes out the families who are grieving.

"It’s the worst possible thing you can imagine.”

Mr Stewart also said his thoughts are with the first responders and everyone who witnessed the accident.

"I am also thinking of the young boy in hospital and praying that he pulls through,” he added.

Stewart Dickson MLA has also expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young children involved," he said.

"What should have been a simple trip into town has turned into every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I wish to thank the emergency services for their quick response to the accident today, and commend them for the devotion to duty that is often encountered in the most troubling of situations.”

Mr Dickson said it has been “a very difficult day for all those in the town centre of Carrickfergus and indeed the wider community”.

Mid and East Antrim Borough councillor Bethany Ferris said the community had been shocked by the news.

"I am saddened and heartbroken by today’s news in Carrickfergus,” she said.

"Our community is in a state of shock and my thoughts and prayers are with all involved. I would like to thank the emergency services and Air Ambulance for their swift response and support to all at the incident.”

The Ambulance Service (NIAS) said four emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:40 on Wednesday 9 August following reports of an RTC in the High Street Area, Carrickfergus,” said a spokesperson.

"NIAS despatched four emergency crews, two Ambulance Officers and one BASICS Doctor to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board were also tasked to attend.

"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

All roads in Carrickfergus town centre have now reopened.