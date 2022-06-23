Tributes paid as Dublin man (24) killed in Canada hit-and-run named as Eoghan Byrne

“My heart breaks for your family. I am sure Eoghan left Skerries full of hope and dreams"

Eoghan Byrne from Skerries, Dublin, was killed in a hit-and-run in Vancouver, Canada.

An Irish man that was killed in a hit-and-run in Canada has been named as Eoghan Byrne, from Skerries, Co Dublin.

The 24-year-old man died after he was struck by a grey sedan in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver at around 11.30pm last Sunday.

Mr Byrne died at the scene after he was struck by the vehicle.

He was crossing Arbutus Street with a friend and the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting him and “appeared to be travelling at high speeds”.

The Dubliner began working in a biotechnology company in Vancouver in April of this year after graduating with a science degree from Trinity College Dublin.

He is a former pupil of Skerries Community College.

Eoghan Byrne from Skerries, Dublin, was killed in a hit-and-run in Vancouver, Canada.

Tributes have flooded in online for the 24-year-old, who has been described as a “fabulous, accomplished, popular, young gentleman”.

"All we feel is a great sadness,” one person wrote.

"A lovely handsome young man. May you all find the strength and courage to get through the next few days.”

Another wrote: “My heart breaks for your family. I am sure Eoghan left Skerries full of hope and dreams.

"You were proud to let him go and felt he was now a grown man. It is so sad for you and your family. May God replace Eoghan with strength and courage to deal with the shocking tragedy of his death. Peace be with you, Eoghan.”

A third wrote to his family: “I am so sorry and shocked to hear of your devastating loss. Eoghan was such a fabulous, accomplished, popular young gentleman and star pupil who will forever be in my memory. May he rest in peace.”

A small memorial was set up on West 4th Avenue. Photo: CBC

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “The unexpected and tragic death has occurred of Eoghan Byrne in Vancouver.

"An adored son of Eugene and Mary, and beautiful brother of Susan and James. Survived by his heartbroken parents, doting siblings, devoted aunts Catherine, Anne, Ber, Carmel and Mary, and uncles Denis, Eamon, Michael, and James, cousins, extended family, relatives, and a wide circle of special friends.”

A 25-year-old man and a 63-year-old relative have been arrested as part of the investigation but no charges have yet been made.

They were taken into custody on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit said investigators “spent the night collecting evidence from the crime scene and have spoken to a number of witnesses.

“Anyone who has not yet come forward is asked to contact investigators right away.”

Sergeant Steve Addison said in a release: “We asked for help to solve this crime, and after receiving significant information from the public, VPD officers identified the suspected driver and arrested him yesterday at his home in Vancouver for the fatal hit-and-run.

“We also arrested one of the driver’s family members and are investigating whether that person acted as an accomplice after the fatal collision.”