Tributes paid as Denis Kealy (40s) dies after single vehicle crash in Co Meath

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne

Tributes have been paid to the man who died in a single vehicle collision in county Meath yesterday.

He has been named locally as Denis Kealy, in his forties, the managing director of Keamc Construction and a stalwart of Dunshaughlin Gfc.

In a post this morning on the Dunshaughlin and Royal Gaels Facebook page, the club says: "It is with deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we write on the sudden and tragic loss of Denis Kealy. Our sincere condolences to the Kealy family, relatives and friends. As a whole community, we would ask that you remember the family at this very difficult time."

The club says all training and club activities are suspended at this time.

It is the second tragedy to hit the Kealy family in recent times as last December Denis's sister Maria passed away after a brief illness.

The Kealys are a prominent and popular Gaelic footballing family with Denis featuring in the celebrated Dunshaughlin three-in-a-row county SFC successes some 20 years ago, which led to Leinster victory and an All-Ireland campaign, and he continued to support the Dunshaughlin and Royal Gaels club as a sponsor.

Denis is survived by his wife Christine and children.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the single vehicle collision on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was removed from the scene by Ambulance to St James’s Hospital, Dublin where he was later pronounced dead.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene was closed to traffic to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Ashbourne are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

A garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who were travelling in on the R154 near Dunboyne at the time of the collision who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”