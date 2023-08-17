Tributes paid after young girl (14) killed in Limerick city collision

“It is absolutely tragic and all our condolences we send to the family.”

A community in Limerick city has been left devastated after a 14-year-old died following an overnight road collision in Limerick city centre.

Gardaí are investigating the incident involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 11:40pm on Wednesday August 16th in the Bank Place area of Limerick City.

She has been named locally as Savannah Barry Calvert (14) from Fairview Crescent in the Garryowen area of Limerick city.

In a cruel twist of fate Savannah’s mother Jackie Barry died after a long illness just last December. She is also predeceased by two sisters Sophie and Kadie.

Bank Place (Google Maps)

Savannah is survived by her sisters Diane, Deborah, Linda, Stacey, Chloe, Joelene, Denika, Savannah, her brother Dermot, Lee, Richard, Ross and Kieran.

In a heartbreaking tribute of social media her sister Denika posted ‘’I can’t believe it my beautiful baby sister why did it have to be you. What am I gonna do without you. Your all I have. Love you so much Savannah’’ .

Another family member wrote: “this does not feel real . I'm heartbroken .. your with your mother now . 14 years old this is hell we live in.”

Another commented: “I don't believe in God no more.”

Labour Councillor, Conor Sheehan told the Sunday World: “I came across the aftermath of the accident. I know the family. It is absolutely tragic and we are thinking about and sending our condolences to them all this evening.”

In a statement Gardai said "The pedestrian, a female youth in her teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since passed away. No other injuries to persons were reported during the course of this collision," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.