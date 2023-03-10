Tributes paid after well-known face from RTÉ’s Angelus passes away

"For 8 years, we’ve had the privilege of watching Athlone antiquarian bookbinder Declan Browne at work during the reflective Angelus slot on RTÉ One.”

Tributes have poured in to remember a well-known Athlone man featured in The Angelus on RTÉ 1.

For the last eight years, viewers have seen Declan Brown at work in his bookbinding business.

The beloved bookbinder passed away on Wednesday following a short illness.

Described in tributes as “a lovely gentleman” who ran the Liturgical Book Restorers business on Main Street in Athlone, mourners remarked the street “will not be the same” without him.

"For 8 years, we’ve had the privilege of watching Athlone antiquarian bookbinder Declan Browne at work during the reflective Angelus slot on RTÉ One,” said RTÉ Commissioning Editor of Religious Content, Roger Childs.

“Declan died yesterday but 'his' Angelus airs once more tonight at 6pm. Condolences to his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

The edition of the reflective Angelus featuring Declan as the ‘Bookbinder’ is still available to watch on the RTÉ Player, and aired for the last time last night ahead of the Six One News.

He is predeceased by his wife Enda, and is missed by his loving sons, daughters, siblings, sons-in-law. grandchildren, friends and extended family.

His funeral mass will take place on Saturday in S. S. Peter and Paul’s Church at 11am.

A touching tribute to Declan was also paid by Athlone Town FC.

"Declan, was not only an esteemed ex-secretary of the Club, but was also a lifelong, member and supporter of ATFC, and as well as been a thorough gentleman, he was also a great ambassador for Athlone in general,” they wrote.

"Not only because of the many tourists, that called to visit him in his shop, but he also kept Athlone to the fore nationally and internationally, due to his many appearances on RTE, during the Angelus every Thursday evening.”

There will me a minutes silence held in memory of Declan ahead of the club’s match against Waterford tonight.

Tributes continue to pour in to remember Declan.

"He was a true gentleman and always looked so content working with his great friend Olga. His presence will be sadly missed on Main St/Fry Place,” one said.

"We grew up together playing in the Stationers field and in later years had many chats on the highs and lows of Athlone Town Fc. He will be greatly missed,” another added.

“So sorry to hear of Declan's passing. I most remember how proud he was of his grandchildren, and his love and knowledge of football,” one said.

"His Angelus segment on RTE on Thursdays over the past years meant he, and Athlone touched so many homes in Ireland. May he rest in peace.”