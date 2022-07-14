Tributes flow in for girl (13) who dies three months after freak accident

Aisling passed away from her injuries at the hospital on Tuesday night

Tributes have flooded in for a young student who tragically lost her fight for life after she was seriously injured in a freak accident last April.

Aisling Kennedy (13) was struck by the wing mirror of a van after she got off her school bus in the village of Ballymacarbry in Co Waterford.

She was airlifted from Waterford University Hospital to Temple Street in Dublin within two hours of emergency services arriving on the scene. Sadly, she passed away from her injuries at the hospital on Tuesday night.

Aisling was a first year student at the Presentation Convent in Clonmel where staff and students said that she loved sport.

In a statement her school said: “This morning we remember our First Year student Aisling Kennedy. We learned last night that Aisling had sadly passed to her eternal reward after a very brave battle with her injuries sustained from a traffic accident before Easter.

"Aisling was a very popular and vibrant member of our First Year group. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loving family (Mam Louise, Dad Tom, her sisters Eimear and Aoife) at this difficult time.”

In an emotional Facebook Post her local GAA club Ballymacarbry, with whom Aisling played Gaelic football, expressed its condolences.

It said: "It is with great sadness today that we remember our underage club player Aisling Kennedy, who sadly passed away after a valiant fight against the injuries she sustained in an accident before Easter.

"Aisling will be missed by us all. Our thoughts & prayers are with her family. RIP."

Local TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill (FF) who knew the family said he was very saddened to hear the news.

He said: “Sincere sympathy to Thomas and Louise and Granny Mai and extended Kennedy family at this sad time for you all. May Aisling rest in peace.”

Aisling’s remains will repose at her home on Friday afternoon from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal will take place on Saturday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater with funeral mass at 11am.