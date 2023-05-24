Tributes as motorcyclist who died in Athlone crash is named locally

The deceased man has been named as Seamie McCormack from Altown, Garrycastle, Athlone.

Tributes have been paid to a young motorcyclist who died in an accident in Athlone on Wednesday morning.

The McCormack family have long established ties in the Athlone area.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at the Kilmartin Roundabout at 2.20am on Wednesday morning.The incident took place on the slip roads serving the N6 at Junction 10, leaving the route closed to traffic.

Paying tribute to the deceased on Rip.ie, one friend wrote: “RIP a gentleman u were always full of smiles many nites out n crack we had good times thinking of you Veronica and your little girl and family heartbroken for your family.’’

Mr McCormack is survived by his fiancée Veronica Molloy, daughter Vaida, parents Eamon and Geraldine, brothers Edward, Ronan, Darragh, sisters Nicola and Colleen.

His remains will repose at his residence in Garrycastle on Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Kilmartins Roundabout area of Athlone between 2am and 2:30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Mr McCormack’s death brings to 70 the number of road fatalities and eight the number of motorcycling fatalities in Ireland so far this year.

Mr McCormack was one of two motorcyclists who tragically died on Irish road in a 24-hour period.

The second victim has been named locally as Timothy 'Tim' O'Sullivan of Meelin, Co Cork.

O'Sullivan died in a collision with a tractor and grass mower in north Cork on Tuesday evening, May 23. The tragedy occurred at Gooseberryhill outside Newmarket shortly after 8pm.

Despite Gardaí and paramedics racing to the scene, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The tractor driver was uninjured in the collision but was treated for shock at the scene.

Officers appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," a garda spokesperson said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."