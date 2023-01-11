Tributes as Dublin’s ‘Queen of Moore Street’ Carmel Mooney dies at 84

Carmel Mooney, who ran a fruit and veg stall for 70 years on the historic cobblestone street, became a familiar face for Dubliners

A well-known Dublin trader, previously crowned the Queen of Moore Street, has died at the age of 84.

Carmel Mooney, who ran a fruit and veg stall for 70 years on the historic cobblestone street, became a familiar face for Dubliners throughout the years.

The late Ms Mooney, described as “witty and kind” by friends, previously told the Herald in 2013: “I’ve seen a lot of changes on this street in my time here. The majority of the people I knew are gone now.”

Originally from Henrietta House in the city centre, Ms Mooney was the third generation of her family to trade on Moore Street, after her mother Bridie and grandmother Margaret.

Carmel said she had been on the street long before the Ilac Centre and the butcher shops.

“I hope I’ll be here another 60 years,” she previously told the Herald.

Ms Mooney’s funeral will take place on Friday when her remains will be brought down Moore Street for a final time.

“It’s an old tradition on Moore Street that traders will pull the shutters and stand outside as a mark of respect,” said Stephen Troy, a fellow trader on Moore Street and owner of Troy Butchers.

Mr Troy described Ms Mooney as a “witty and kind” person who traded on the street since she was a child.

Carmel Mooney was crowned Queen of Moore Street in 2013

“She was trading on the street since she was a kid and took over the reins from the renowned May Gorman, the original Queen of Moore Street.

“She took over the reins in 2013 and sadly she passed away on Tuesday,” he said.

“All Moore Street traders are very hard workers who brave the weather, rain, hail, sleet or snow. That lady was probably the longest serving trader on Moore Street.”

After receiving her crown in 2013, Ms Mooney told the Herald, “I’m shaking, I don’t know what to say”, as she paraded the length of Moore Street to the cheers of stallholders and shoppers.

“They come from a generation when Moore Street was a very vibrant place to trade and they all earned a very good living from the area,” said Mr Troy.

“I think it’s fair to say Moore Street is the heart of Dublin and you can’t have Moore Street without the traders.

“She was a witty woman and very kind. Like all the traders on Moore Street, they would help anybody out if they could,” he added.

Ms Mooney died peacefully at the Mater Hospital surround by her family on Tuesday. Her funeral notice said she will be sadly missed by her husband Paddy Shiels-McGlynn and sons Thomas and Patrick.

Removal on Friday morning to Saint Peter’s Church, Phibsboro, arriving for 10.30am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Once a bustling market in the city centre, the street has faced its challenges with the number of stalls and traders diminishing over the years.

Stalls at the city’s oldest market, first opened in the 18th century, have reduced from more than 80 to 16 as of last year.

“Sadly, we are losing a lot of traders on Moore Street over the years because of the condition of the street,” said Mr Troy.

However, a revival effort was made to return the market to its former glory late last year. The market was relaunched by Dublin City Council, committing to keeping it open four days a week.